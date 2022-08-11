UFC Fight Night live stream: How to watch Dominick Cruz vs Marlon Vera online and on TV this weekend
All you need to know about the main card and prelims
An intriguing clash of bantamweight contenders will headline this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card, as former two-time champion Dominick Cruz faces Marlon Vera.
Cruz returned to mixed martial arts in 2020 after three-and-a-half years away, immediately challenging then-champion Henry Cejudo for the bantamweight gold. Cruz, 36, came up short but has won his two subsequent bouts on points, most recently beating Pedro Munhoz in December.
Meanwhile, Vera is on a three-fight win streak, his impressive knockout of Frankie Edgar sandwiched between decision wins against Rob Font and Davey Grant.
The Ecuadoran, 29, enters this weekend’s event in San Diego as the UFC’s fifth-ranked bantamweight, while American Cruz is No 8 at 135lbs.
Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
The prelims will start at 9.30pm BST on Saturday 13 August (1.30pm PT, 3.30pm CT, 4.30pm ET), with the main card following at 12am BST on Sunday 13 August (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET on Saturday).
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.
In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Odds
Cruz – 17/10
Vera – 9/20
Full card
Marlon Vera vs Dominick Cruz (bantamweight)
Angela Hill vs Loopy Godinez (catchweight)
Nate Landwehr vs David Onama (featherweight)
Devin Clark vs Azamat Murzakanov (light heavyweight)
Cynthia Calvillo vs Nina Nunes (women’s flyweight)
Bruno Silva vs Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)
Yazmin Jauregui vs Iasmin Lucindo (women’s strawweight)
Martin Buday vs Lukasz Brzeski (heavyweight)
Gabriel Benitez vs Charlie Ontiveros (lightweight)
Youssef Zalal vs D’Amon Blackshear (bantamweight)
Ode’ Osbourne vs Tyson Nam (flyweight)
