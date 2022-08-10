Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Marlon Vera will look to secure a statement win in the UFC bantamweight division this weekend, as he takes on former two-time champion Dominick Cruz in a Fight Night main event.

“Chito” Vera is on a three-fight win streak, his decision wins over Rob Font and Davey Grant coming either side of a stunning knockout of legend Frankie Edgar.

Meanwhile, Cruz is 2-1 since returning to mixed martial arts in 2020 after a four-year hiatus. The American, 36, outpointed Pedro Munhoz in his most recent outing in December, to prove that his skills are enduring.

Ecuadoran Vera, 29, enters Saturday’s main event in San Diego as the UFC’s fifth-ranked bantamweight, while veteran Cruz is No 8 in the division.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The prelims will start at 9.30pm BST on Saturday 13 August (1.30pm PT, 3.30pm CT, 4.30pm ET), with the main card following at 12am BST on Sunday 13 August (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Former two-time UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz (AP)

Cruz – 17/10

Vera – 9/20

Via Betway.

Full card

Marlon Vera vs Dominick Cruz (bantamweight)

Angela Hill vs Loopy Godinez (catchweight)

Nate Landwehr vs David Onama (featherweight)

Devin Clark vs Azamat Murzakanov (light heavyweight)

Cynthia Calvillo vs Nina Nunes (women’s flyweight)

Bruno Silva vs Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)

Yazmin Jauregui vs Iasmin Lucindo (women’s strawweight)

Martin Buday vs Lukasz Brzeski (heavyweight)

Gabriel Benitez vs Charlie Ontiveros (lightweight)

Youssef Zalal vs D’Amon Blackshear (bantamweight)

Ode’ Osbourne vs Tyson Nam (flyweight)