‘Heartbroken’ Dustin Poirier hints at retirement following UFC 269 defeat

Poirier lost out on a chance to claim the lightweight title

Sarah Rendell
Wednesday 15 December 2021 11:55
Comments
Oliveira and Poirier make weight for UFC 269

UFC fighter Dustin Poirier is contemplating retirement after losing the lightweight title bout to Charles Oliveira last Sunday.

Poirier was submitted in the third round of the UFC 269 main event, marking the second time the fighter has fallen short when trying to claim the belt, having already lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019.

Poirier, who twice defeated Conor McGregor, has told fans he doesn’t know where his career goes from here. He tweeted: “Not sure what’s next..”

The fighter spoke of his devastation after the fight: “I worked hard to get back here to fight for another world title. Got choked out again, I’m just heartbroken really..

“It just sucks. I knew I was gonna either come out here and be the world champion or fail daring greatly, sometimes this is what happens.

Recommended

“That’s the fight game. I try not to sit up here at another press conference and cry in front of you guys, but I’m going to keep doing what I do.”

He continued that the defeat had ruined the dream end to a stunning year.

“It ruins the dream outcome that I had planned to forever be a world champion after tonight, but nah, the year isn’t ruined. It’s just an opportunity I had is ruined,” he said.

“That’s alright, it is what it is. I’ll look in the mirror like a man. I can do anything I put my mind to, I can fight for the belt and go on another streak. It’s just do I want to? That’s the question I have to look in the mirror and answer. Do I want to do go down the road again? That answer will come in next couple days or weeks.

“I just need to let this pass and see what’s next for me. If it’s in my heart and that’s what I want to do, I’ll be here again fighting for another world title.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in