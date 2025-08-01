UFC icon Dustin Poirier confirms new career post-retirement
Poirier hung up the gloves after losing to Max Holloway at UFC 318
Dustin Poirier has announced his next career chapter after hanging up the gloves in the UFC.
Poirier, 36, enjoyed his last dance in the Octagon at UFC 318 in July, in a thrilling fight against fellow legend Max Holloway, going out in defeat as the Hawaiian pipped him to a decision victory.
Holloway got one over on Poirier at the third time of asking, retiring the American in his home state of Louisiana in the pay-per-view’s main event.
However, “The Diamond” won’t be staying far away from the cage after confirming he’ll be swapping the trunks for the suit and tie.
Poirier will venture into the media world as an MMA analyst and commentator, joining the likes of Daniel Cormier, Michael Bisping and Dominik Cruz in the contingent of UFC legends turned broadcasters.
He confirmed the career switch on X, writing: “Looking forward to getting back on the ESPN desk, going to start focusing on that now.”
Poirier is deemed by many as the best UFC fighter never to win an undisputed title. After beating Holloway to win the interim lightweight title, he was submitted by regular champion Khabib Nurmagomedov while trying to unify the belts.
Poirier holds eight wins over six former MMA world champions, four of whom held UFC titles. Those fighters are Holloway, Conor McGregor, Eddie Alvarez, Anthony Pettis, Michael Chandler and Gaethje.
Poirier submitted Holloway in their first fight and also beat Pettis and Chandler via submission, while he knocked out McGregor in one of their three clashes and also stopped Alvarez and Gaethje.
Poirier lost his first fight with McGregor at featherweight in 2014, before avenging that result with a knockout of the Irishman in 2021, six months before McGregor suffered a broken leg in their trilogy bout.
The “Diamond”, who was accompanied by Louisiana rapper Lil Wayne during his ring walk on Saturday, retires with a professional record of 30-10 (1 No Contest). Often named as one of the UFC’s best boxers, Poirier secured 15 of his wins via KO/TKO, while he earned eight by submission.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments