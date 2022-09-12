Elias Theodorou: Ex-UFC fighter dies from cancer at age 34
The Canadian was reported to have been privately suffering from stage 4 liver cancer
Former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou has died from cancer at the age of 34.
Following an initial report of Theodorou’s death by BJPenn.com on Sunday (11 September), TSN suggested that the Canadian had been privately suffering from stage 4 liver cancer.
Theodorou competed in the UFC between 2014 and 2019, compiling an 8-3 record in the mixed martial arts promotion.
He then fought three times in three different promotions, winning on each occasion. His last fight took place in December 2021 and was a decision victory over Bellator alum Bryan Baker. The result took Theodorou’s overall MMA record to 19-3.
UFC president Dana White shared a photo of Theodorou on his Instagram story on Monday (12 September), along with the caption “RIP”.
TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter tweeted on Monday: “Theodorou last fought in December against Bryan Baker, where he was very proud of becoming the first professional athlete of all-time to compete with a Therapeutic Use Exemption for Medical Cannabis in North America (first in Canada and then in the U.S.)
“Securing the Therapeutic Use Exemption was a years-long quest that he dedicated his time and resources towards and his legacy for cannabis athletes will be felt for years to come.”
