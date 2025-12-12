Dana White clarifies ‘physical’ encounter with Francis Ngannou during UFC stint

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dana White has clarified his comments on a past “physical” altercation with Francis Ngannou, after the former heavyweight champion responded to a claim by the UFC president.

Ngannou left the UFC in early 2023, vacating the mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion’s heavyweight title in the process. But that was not the end of the Cameroonian’s complicated relationship with White, the president of the UFC.

In November, White accused Ngannou of having initiated a physical altercation between them during the latter’s time with the UFC. White, 56, said on the Flagrant podcast: “Francis Ngannou is a bad guy. He’s not a good guy.

“He’s going in to fight Stipe Miocic in Boston [in 2018], and he ‘knows’ he’s going to f***ing kill Stipe, right? So, after the press conference, we’re walking down this hallway and he comes over to me. He grabs me and he says: ‘Let me tell you what’s going to happen [...] When this fight’s over, you’re going to book me a private plane to Paris.’ I laughed and said: ‘Oh, yeah?’ He said: ‘I’m not joking.

“Miocic beats the f***ing s*** out of him, beats the s*** out of him, so that ended that whole conversation. I should have f***ing cut him [from his contract] that day.”

The American proceeded to allege that another incident saw Ngannou “in my office” and “arguing with me”, saying: “The conversation’s over, and I’m starting to leave, and he grabs me by my shirt and pushes me back in my office. I said: ‘Dude, get your f***ing hands off me.’ I could see, in this guy’s face and in his eyes and the way he’s acting, who this guy really f***ing is.”

open image in gallery Francis Ngannou (left) during his 2018 loss to Stipe Miocic ( Getty Images )

This week, Ngannou responded to this claim in an interview with Ariel Helwani, telling the journalist: “I kind of, at some point, feel very annoyed to have to be responsible for what people say. Basically, like... If Dana says this, then I’m out here going to basically defend myself of what Dana said – or whoever.

“I think whatever he said, if he’s at peace with [it], it’s OK. I don’t find it necessary [to address]. At some point, it was [necessary to address], but over time, it’s not anymore. Maybe I’m getting old. I feel like I have less energy for drama stuff, I just want to be in peace and people to leave me alone. That’s all.

“He must be the only person I ever ‘put my hand on’. In his office, that’s what he said, right? I’m sure he has a lot of cameras there.

“I’m not inviting him to do anything [like release footage], I’m not in court [...] I just get tired of this stuff. I really saw that [when White first said it] and scrolled. I get past it, I’m long gone from that.”

open image in gallery UFC president Dana White has long had a feud with Ngannou ( AP )

Now, White has responded in turn, telling The Mac Life: “Let me be clear on something, too. When I say the physicality, it’s not like Francis Ngannou came in here and threatened us or did anything like that.

“But, as men, everybody who is a man knows there’s these situations [...] I started to walk out and he puts his hand on my chest, he says: ‘We’re not done talking yet.’ And I said: ‘Oh, we’re f***ing done talking.’

“It’s not like Francis Ngannou came in here and was like physically... That’s what went down. I tell you guys all the time: we’re in the f***ing fight business, s*** happens.”

Ngannou signed with the PFL after leaving the UFC, with a clause in his contract allowing him to venture into boxing.

In 2023, he boxed then-heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, dropping the Briton en route to a controversial points loss; in 2024, he suffered a brutal knockout loss to Anthony Joshua in another boxing match. Ngannou returned to MMA with the PFL later that year, beating Renan Ferreira in the first round.

open image in gallery Francis Ngannou during his sole fight in the PFL so far, in 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Ngannou has not competed since that contest in October 2024, and he said in his interview with Helwani that his PFL contract is coming to an end. On that note, he expressed an openness to fighting at the UFC’s planned White House event in June.

However, White told The Mac Life: “There was nothing that made me happier than throwing that guy over to the f***ing PFL. Let me tell you what: if we let guys go, feel bad for the f***ing company that gets them.

“We let them go for a f***ing reason. I don’t have to let anybody go. I don’t want to be in business with guys that I don’t like and that I don’t think are good guys.”