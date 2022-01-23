Jake Paul has suggested he will take an active approach in helping to improve fighter pay after Francis Ngannou’s purse was revealed following his successful heavyweight title defence at UFC 270.

Ngannou, who has long expressed frustration over his pay in the UFC, retained his belt by outpointing former teammate Ciryl Gane in Saturday’s main event.

It was then revealed that Ngannou had earned $600,000 for his outing in Anaheim, just days after the French-Cameroonian insisted he will no longer fight for that exact amount of money.

YouTuber Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer and has recently teased a UFC venture while calling for improved fighter pay.

Reacting to Ngannou’s prize money revelation after UFC 270, 25-year-old Paul tweeted: “I can’t stress enough how bad this is.

“My next step for helping with this situation will be announced tomorrow [Monday].

“PAY FIGHTERS MORE.”

Ngannou is believed to have one more fight on his current UFC deal, which could thwart his attempts to arrange a boxing fight with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

In the aftermath of UFC 270, Fury called on Ngannou to “make some real money” by taking on the Briton in a boxing bout.