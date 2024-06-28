Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Ian Machado Garry has accused Michael “Venom” Page of trying to bribe the Irishman’s coaches ahead of UFC 303.

Machado Garry and Page are due to meet in a welterweight bout on Saturday (29 June), as UFC 303 plays out at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Machado Garry, 26, will put his unbeaten record on the line against the veteran, 37, who joined the UFC from Bellator this year.

The build to the fight has been somewhat tense in recent weeks, and that tension escalated at Thursday’s press conference, as Machado Garry accused the Londoner of trying to bribe his coaches for information.

“I’ve already broke this man’s confidence down so much,” said Machado Garry. “He knows, I don’t need to say what I’m talking about. You know exactly what I’m on about.

“Your self-confidence is f****d. You know what I’m talking about, it will come out. It will come out, kid, but your brain is f***ing scurrying for excuses. Do you want to say it or will I? Tell the people.

“Did you and your team offer thousands of dollars to get information in Chute Boxe from my boys? Did you send someone a message and offer thousands for information, yet couldn’t infiltrate the camp? You couldn’t get into the camp; the Chute Boxe family is too tight.

“Your little f***ing rat jiu-jitsu coach offered money to one of my Brazilian friends, and you got nothing. Saturday night, you’re f****d. You and your jiu-jitsu coach are getting suspended for life.”

Page laughed off the claims and told Machado Garry to “shut the f*** up.” The Independent has contacted Page’s representatives for comment.

Michael Page (left) was too slick for Kevin Holland in March ( USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con )

Page made a successful UFC debut in March, outpointing Kevin Holland. One month earlier, Machado Garry beat Geoff Neal via decision.

UFC 303 was due to be headlined by Conor McGregor’s long-awaited return against Michael Chandler, but a broken toe ruled the former dual-weight champion out of the fight.

The new main event pits Alex Pereira against Jiri Prochazka, in a rematch for the light-heavyweight title. Pereira stopped former champion Prochazka in November to win the vacant belt, and he will defend the gold this time.