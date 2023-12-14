Ian Machado Garry out of UFC 296 fight with Vicente Luque after contracting pneumonia
Machado Garry missed Wednesday’s media day, before UFC president Dana White confirmed the news
Ian Machado Garry’s highly-anticipated fight with Vicente Luque is off, with the Irishman withdrawing from UFC 296 after contracting pneumonia.
Machado Garry, 26, has been in the spotlight in recent weeks after revealing to The Independent that he is not allowed back at the gym of Leon Edwards – the UFC welterweight champion, who will headline UFC 296 on Saturday (16 December).
Machado Garry told The Independent that he was asked to leave Team Renegade due to “doubts and insecurities” in Edwards and the champion’s coach, a suggestion that the gym and Edwards have denied.
The unbeaten Machado Garry, who has trained at numerous gyms in recent months, was due to face ex-teammate Luque on Saturday, but the Irishman did not participate in Wednesday’s media day, before rumours circulated that he would not be competing this weekend. UFC president Dana White then addressed the situation in a video on Twitter, formerly X.
White said: “Alright, guys, I know it’s out there. There’s some speculation that Ian Garry and Luque is off.
“It is true, it is [off]. Ian Garry started with the flu; that turned into pneumonia. So, that fight is off and is not happening. It is true.”
Machado Garry vs Luque was set to take place in the welterweight division, in which Edwards defends his title against former interim champion Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 296.
Elsewhere on the card, rising welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov will fight former title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.
Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies