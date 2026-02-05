Ilia Topuria shares four-word statement as he begins training for UFC return
Topuria took a brief break from MMA due to a ‘difficult moment’ in his personal life, but now a clash with interim champion Justin Gaethje awaits
Ilia Topuria has issued a short-and-sweet message to his fans, ahead of the UFC champion’s much-anticipated return to the Octagon.
Topuria has not fought since June, when he knocked out Charles Oliveira to win the vacant lightweight belt, with the Spanish-Georgian taking a brief break from MMA due to a “difficult moment” in his “personal life”.
While Topuria initially refrained from revealing the specific reason for his hiatus, he did hint at legal issues in December, while stressing that his priority was his children.
Amid numerous reports that the 29-year-old was going through a divorce from Giorgina Uzcategui Badell, he ultimately acknowledged the split in January. It is now said to have been finalised.
And on Thursday, Topuria took to Instagram to share a simple statement.
Posting numerous photos and videos of himself in training, Topuria wrote: “The Champ is back !!!”
“El Matador” signed off his post with a rose emoji, a nod to his post-fight celebrations, in which he carries a rose for his defeated opponents.
And indeed, every opponent has been defeated so far, with Topuria 17-0 going as a professional. In his last fight, he became a two-division champion, picking up the lightweight belt after his reign at 145lb in 2024. That year, Topuria knocked out two divisional greats, Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, to win and retain the title.
Topuria gave up the featherweight belt last February, and following his lightweight title triumph against Oliveira, there was much speculation around his next fight.
Topuria missed out on a desired showdown with Islam Makhachev, who moved up to welterweight in November to win gold, having vacated the lightweight strap last May, but now Topuria’s next opponent seems clear.
It will likely be Justin Gaethje, who beat Paddy Pimblett in January to win the interim lightweight title.
The American became a two-time interim champion with that win, a lopsided decision against “Paddy The Baddy”, which cost fans a grudge match between Pimblett and Topuria.
Topuria and the Liverpudlian have feuded since 2022, when they were involved in a hotel bust-up before UFC London.
