UFC fighter Isaac Dulgarian released after controversial loss to Yadier del Valle

Isaac Dulgarian has been let go by the UFC following his controversial loss in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Dulgarian was beaten by Yadier del Valle in the first round of their featherweight bout, with the result sparking debate online.

The result followed a late change in betting odds, which raised suspicion among fans, as Dulgarian went from a considerable favourite to a slight one.

The American, 29, went from a -250 favourite to -154 just before the fight, which took place on the main card of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night at the promotion’s Apex venue in Las Vegas.

Dulgarian tapped out to Cuba’s Del Valle, 29, due to a rear naked choke at the 3:41 mark of the first round. He was subsequently released by the UFC. The Independent has contacted the promotion for comment.

The result was deemed unlikely enough that certain bookies offered refunds to bettors who had picked Dulgarian to win.

Caesars Sportsbook’s support account wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Mobile customers with losing bets on the Dulgarian UFC fight will receive a cash credit within 24 hours (singles), or within 24 hours of the last leg being determined (Parlay/SGP/Super Parlay) should that bet have won without that leg included. Retail customers should hold their tickets for now.”

After failing a takedown attempt on Del Valle, Dulgarian was soon the victim of a rear naked choke – and was criticised by the UFC’s broadcast team for his efforts in defending the submission.

“I’ve got to be honest here, that was an F- performance,” said fighter and pundit Michael Chiesa. “It was absolute trash.”

Del Valle’s victory kept him unbeaten as a professional at 10-0, while Dulgarian’s record fell to 7-2.