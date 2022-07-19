Israel Adesanya’s next fight will be ‘bats*** nuts’, says UFC president Dana White

UFC president Dana White has insisted that Israel Adesanya’s next fight will be ‘bats*** insane’, after the middleweight champion came under fire for his most recent performance.

Adesanya retained his title this month with a decision victory over Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC 276. However, the Nigerian-born New Zealander was criticised by some fans and pundits – and even Hollywood actor Chris Pratt – for not delivering a knockout after vowing to put on an impressive performance.

“He won. I don’t know if it was the performance that he wanted to give or that he was selling leading into that fight,” White said at a press conference this week.

“The other thing is, I don’t think his opponent was very aggressive either. It takes two to make a great fight.”

On the undercard at UFC 276, Alex Pereira knocked out Sean Strickland in the first round to continue the unbeaten run to the start of the Brazilian’s UFC career. Pereira is a former kickboxing champion who twice defeated Adesanya in the sport, knocking out the 32-year-old in their second meeting.

Former kickboxing champion Alex Pereira is 3-0 in the UFC (Getty Images)

Pereira and Adesanya called out one another after their respective fights at UFC 276, and White expressed a desire to book that match-up. He also promised it would deliver.

“When you’re sitting here in my position, you can’t give too many guarantees,” the American said. “I can say, ‘Stylistically, on paper, this should be…’ or, ‘We feel this is going to be…’

“I f***ing guarantee you – I absolutely, positively guarantee you – that the next fight that Israel Adesanya fights will be absolutely bats*** nuts.”

Adesanya is unbeaten at middleweight, his sole loss as a professional mixed martial artist having come in 2021 as he unsuccessfully challenged for the UFC light heavyweight title.

Fifteen of the “Last Stylebender”’s 23 pro MMA wins have come via knockout, while eight have been achieved via decision. Adesanya holds no submission wins as a professional mixed martial artist.

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Pereira is 6-1 since transitioning to MMA. Five of his wins have been secured via knockout.