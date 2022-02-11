‘Real recognise real’: Israel Adesanya praises Conor McGregor after penning new UFC deal
The middleweight champion, who is in action this weekend, is now said to be one of the highest-paid athletes in mixed martial arts
Israel Adesanya has revealed his “admiration” for Conor McGregor after signing a lucrative new UFC deal that sees the middleweight champion close in on the Irishman, who is the highest-paid athlete in mixed martial arts.
Adesanya defends his title against rival Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC 271 on Saturday, when a win would give the Nigerian-born New Zealander his second cause for celebration this week.
Adesanya is signed to Paradigm, like McGregor, and discussed his new multi-fight deal with reporters at a UFC 271 media day on Thursday.
“Real recognise real,” the 32-year-old said. “[McGregor and I] are on the same team when it comes to Paradigm.
“Yeah, I think I’m in second place when it comes to the highest-paid fighter on the roster – well, active right now.
“Conor is a guy I’ve always admired from the jump – from the jump, like when he fought Marcus Brimage [in his UFC debut].
“He’s a guy that is a performer. When he said perform, I know what he means. We know: You don’t just fight, you perform.
“Look at the last fight with Whittaker, that was a rockstar concert. I gave a song and dance, the whole thing.”
Adesanya was referring to his initial in-ring meeting with Whittaker, in October 2019, when the “Last Stylebender” dethroned the Australian in Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium.
Adesanya beat Whittaker with a second-round TKO in front of 57,000 fans – the most sizeable crowd in UFC history.
That win extended Adesanya’s unbeaten record, and the 32-year-old has since gone on to retain the title three times – though he also suffered his first professional loss last year, when he unsuccessfully challenged for the light heavyweight title.
