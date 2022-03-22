Jake Paul outlines six-month plan to train for Conor McGregor fight

Jake Paul has outlined his plan to train for a mixed martial arts fight with Conor McGregor, should the former UFC champion accept the YouTube star’s offer to go head-to-head.

Paul, 25, has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, knocking out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley as well as ex-UFC star Ben Askren, who has held titles in other MMA promotions.

Paul, who also holds a points victory over Woodley, has long called for a fight with McGregor, and the American has said he would spend six months training for such a bout with the former dual-weight champion.

“Who said I’m not worried? He’s been at it for 15 years,” said Paul, per The Sun. “But I know I have a great chance given I’m rising and he’s declining.

“I will spend six months – morning, day and night – training with the best MMA coaches in the world and put myself in a position to win. I’m just built different.

“If you took a poll on us boxing, I bet the vast majority would have me beating him. And if you took a poll on us in an MMA fight, fans will say Conor is winning that.

“So, of course it would be sweeter to knock out his veneers in MMA.”

Conor McGregor is targeting a welterweight title fight upon his comeback (Getty Images)

American Paul has advocated increased pay for UFC fighters, the majority of whom do not come close to earning what McGregor has made in MMA.

“I relish finally having an opponent that has the same mental-warfare intelligence that I do.

“So, let’s start now: Conor, you have been selfish your whole life – selfish to your family with your antics, selfish to your career with your partying, and most of all a selfish fighter who has never tried to uplift his fellow fighters.

“You’re a rich little weirdo who poses, thinks cool watches and suits will make people like you.

“This is your chance to do for others. Accept my proposal and let’s do something that is bigger than us. I’m ready.”

McGregor suffered a broken leg in his last fight, in July, and is targeting a late summer return to the Octagon.

The Irishman, 33, has said he is keen on challenging Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title, in an attempt to become the promotion’s first ever three-weight champion.