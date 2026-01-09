Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier ‘friendship’ hopes in tatters after repeated insults

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jon Jones has seemingly given up hope of a “friendship” with Daniel Cormier, repeatedly calling his former opponent an “asshole” while reflecting on their time filming a reality television show together.

Jones and Cormier are coaching opposing teams of fighters on the ALF show, eight years after the second and final UFC showdown of their bitter UFC rivalry.

In 2015, Jones outpointed his fellow American to retain the light-heavyweight title, before seemingly dethroning Cormier in a 2017 rematch – only for the result to be overturned after Jones failed a drug test. One year prior, the rematch had been delayed due to a previous failed drug test by Jones.

Their rivalry also included a brawl and numerous personal insults, yet Jones said this week that he hoped filming this show with Cormier could result in an unlikely “friendship”. Even Cormier, 46, admitted that being around Jones, 38, was “not nearly as nasty” as it once was.

But now, Jones has backtracked, telling Red Corner MMA: “I think if you really get to know Daniel Cormier, he’s an asshole. He was an asshole. He didn’t really connect with any of the fighters here. He’s just an asshole.

“I tried to make peace with him many times, but he made it very clear that he wants to be enemies for the rest of his life, because of how lucrative it is.

“There’s moments where we got to laugh, but for the most part, he’s a d***head. You look at the way he treats his staff members. He brought like 10 ‘yes men’ out with him and literally [told them]: ‘Go get me my water […] Where’s my this? Why is that this?’ He just bosses guys around.

open image in gallery Jon Jones (left) in an overturned win against Daniel Cormier in 2017 ( Getty )

“The times we weren’t filming, he wasn’t very sociable with the people on set. He’s just a d***head. I think people that really work with him know that.”

Not every fan will side with Jones, however, given his own chequered past. Jones has failed numerous drug tests – for performance-enhancing and recreational substances – while away from the cage, he has been charged with multiple crimes.

Amid the filming of the ALF show, Cormier talked up his chances of beating Jones in a wrestling contest, to which Jones has now said: “If I wrestled against Daniel Cormier, it would be really interesting to see what happened. I can’t definitively say what would happen in the sport of wrestling.

open image in gallery Jones and Cormier after their 2017 rematch ( Getty )

“The one thing I do know is I made him cry in front of the world. I took him off the list of being considered one of the greatest fighters of all time [...] He’ll just always be in my shadow one way or another.”

In 2023, Jones emulated Cormier by winning the UFC heavyweight title, becoming a two-weight champion like his compatriot.

Cormier retired in 2020 after a title-fight defeat by Stipe Miocic, while Jones retired last summer and vacated the heavyweight belt in the process. However, he has since expressed a desire to compete at the UFC’s planned White House event this summer.