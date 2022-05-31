The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Jorge Masvidal: Conor McGregor ‘too scared or too stupid’ to accept money fight

The UFC stars have been exchanging heated words on social media this week

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Tuesday 31 May 2022 15:48
Comments
Five of Conor McGregor's best UFC fights

Jorge Masvidal has hit back at Conor McGregor as the UFC stars continue to exchange insults.

Masvidal has become one of the MMA promotion’s most popular fighters in recent years, and the American told ESPN Deportes this week that he would set out to “kill” McGregor in a potential bout between the pair.

McGregor, a former dual-weight champion in the UFC, took exception to Masvidal’s words, writing in a since-deleted tweet: “An absolute pigeon brain this guy is. Stupid beyond belief.”

McGregor also appeared to be reacting to other comments made by Masvidal in the same interview, with “Gamebred” having discussed his alleged assault of friend-turned-rival Colby Covington. Masvidal, who has been charged with felony battery, is alleged to have attacked Covington in March, not long after losing to his compatriot via decision in the Octagon.

Masvidal, 37, has now fired back at McGregor for the Irishman’s “pigeon brain” insult, tweeting: “This pea brain is the biggest fight of your life.

Recommended

“So you’re either too scared or too stupid to get this check.”

In his interview with ESPN this week, Masvidal had said: “[McGregor] knows that I am a man who hits hard and that I come to kill. I do not come to hug in the cage.

“I am going to give everything inside me to kill him. I have a little size, but he is still a little boy. I would love to fight at 170lbs, but I don’t wait for anyone.

“If he wants to do it, I’ll break his face. If he doesn’t want to do it, let someone come next.”

McGregor became the first UFC fighter to hold two titles simultaneously when he won the featherweight and lightweight belts in 2015 and 2016 respectively. He has also fought at welterweight in the UFC.

Masvidal, meanwhile, previously competed at lightweight but has fought at welterweight for some time now.

Recommended

McGregor, 33, is recovering from a broken leg sustained during his most recent fight, a loss to Dustin Poirier last July.

The Irishman is expected to return to the ring later this year or early in 2023.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in