Jorge Masvidal suggests Nate Diaz is suffering from brain damage as UFC contract dispute continues

Diaz has one fight left on his current UFC deal but has not been able to agree upon an opponent

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Thursday 02 June 2022 13:56
Comments
<p>Jorge Masvidal (left) beat Nate Diaz via doctor stoppage in 2019</p>

Jorge Masvidal (left) beat Nate Diaz via doctor stoppage in 2019

(Getty Images)

Jorge Masvidal has suggested that Nate Diaz is suffering from brain damage amid his contract dispute with the UFC.

Diaz, 37, has one fight left on his current deal but has not been able to agree upon an opponent. The American has voiced his frustration with the situation frequently in recent months, and old foe Masvidal has now weighed in on the matter.

“I think he’s got too much CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) to even understand what they’re putting in front of him,” Masvidal said of Diaz on The MMA Hour.

“Normally I don’t take the UFC’s side, as you know, but from what I’ve heard and seen, this guy just has a f***ing ego, bro.

“Like, just f***ing fight. I can send him off in his last fight with all that s*** talk he’s been doing lately. I wouldn’t mind breaking his jaw and sending him off to whatever gambling casino he’s going to be fighting at.

Recommended

“He won’t sign when my name gets brought up. He goes ghost on Hunter [Campbell, UFC Chief Business Officer], he goes ghost on all the matchmakers for a couple of weeks when my name gets brought up.

“If he’s hearing this and he’s going to go make a little, stupid tweet and go down the whole thing... b***h, sign the paper and let’s fight, man.”

Masvidal, 37, beat compatriot Diaz via doctor stoppage in 2019, moving to 3-0 for the year.

Masvidal has since gone 0-3, however, most recently losing to friend-turned-rival Colby Covington on points in March.

Diaz, meanwhile, has not competed since losing to Leon Edwards via decision last summer. That bout marked Diaz’s first fight since his defeat by Masvidal.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in