Jorge Masvidal will make his return to the Octagon in April, as he takes on Gilbert Burns in the co-main event of UFC 287.

Masvidal, who became one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts with a hugely successful year in 2019, has not fought since March, when he suffered a decision loss to friend-turned-rival Colby Covington.

Three weeks later, Masvidal was charged with felony battery over an alleged assault of Covington in Miami.

Masvidal’s defeat by his fellow American 10 months ago marked his third straight loss, with the 38-year-old’s two previous defeats having come in welterweight title fights with then-champion Kamaru Usman.

Prior to his current three-fight losing streak, the American went 3-0 in 2019 with stoppages of Darren Till, Nate Diaz and Ben Askren – the latter marking the fastest knockout in UFC history at five seconds.

Meanwhile, Burns submitted Neil Magny this month to bounce back from a narrow decision loss to rising star Khamzat Chimaev last April.

Like Masvidal, the 36-year-old Brazilian is a former welterweight title challenger, having suffered a TKO loss to former teammate Usman in 2021.

Burns is currently ranked fifth at 170lbs in the UFC, while Masvidal sits at No 11.

Gilbert Burns (right) last fought in April, narrowly losing on points to Khamzat Chimaev (@ufc via Instagram)

In the main event of UFC 287, which takes place on 8 April, Israel Adesanya will bid to regain the middleweight title from Alex Pereira.

Pereira recorded two victories over Adesanya during the pair’s kickboxing careers, with one win via knockout, and the Brazilian’s rapid rise in mixed martial arts culminated in a TKO of Adesanya in November.

No venue has yet been confirmed for UFC 287.