Jose Aldo: UFC legend announces retirement from MMA
Aldo had a five-year reign as UFC featherweight champion
Lightweight legend Jose Aldo has retired from the UFC and the sport of MMA after an 18-year career, the UFC confirmed on social media.
Aldo negotiated an early release from his UFC contract, meaning his his last fight came as a loss to Merab Dvalishvili last month.
“The King of Rio calls it a career. Congratulations @JoseAldoJunior on a legendary run,” the UFC tweeted.
The star was due to fight again in October in the remaining fight left on his contract but has bowed out early after a storied career that saw him become one of MMA’s most recognisable names.
Having started his MMA career in 2004, Aldo became featherweight UFC champion in November 2010 and went on to defend the title seven times.
He relinquished the title in 2015 when Irish fighter Conor McGregor defeated him in just 13 seconds. Aldo, who is regarded as one of the greatest of all time, finishes his career on a record of 31-8.
Tributes have poured in following the announcement, with former rival Max Holloway saying: “The King of RIO! What a career brother! Go enjoy retirement brother. Eat some açaí with cashew and powder milk for me.”
Gaston Reyno added: “Jose Aldo retires, one of the best inside the Octagon, and one of the most loved by all outside. THANK YOU FOR SO MANY UNFORGETTABLE MOMENTS WARRIOR!”
And Alex Volkanovski - another former foe wrote: “Wish nothing but the best to the Featherweight Goat.”
Reports suggest Aldo may not be stepping away from sport completely, with some believing he may turn his hand to boxing.
