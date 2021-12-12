Julianna Pena submits Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 to become bantamweight champion in seismic upset
Pena forced Nunes to tap out to a rear naked choke in the second round
Julianna Pena submitted Amanda Nunes in the co-main event of UFC 269 on Saturday, becoming women’s bantamweight champion in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history.
Pena forced Nunes to tap out to a rear naked choke in the second round, to the shock of those in attendance at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.
Pena (11-4) entered UFC 269 with two defeats in her last four fights, while Nunes (21-5) was unbeaten since 2014.
Third-ranked Pena was a huge underdog heading into her clash with Nunes, who still holds the UFC women’s featherweight title.
Nunes dropped her challenger with a calf kick in one of the opening exchanges on Saturday, but Pena jumped back to her feet and returned fire with a series of right hands.
Initially those strikes failed to faze the Brazilian, who dropped Pena again – this time with a jab.
The champion picked her moment to follow American Pena – who is of Venezuelan and Mexican descent – to the mat, before looking for a rear naked choke. Pena defended, then attempted a Kimura lock, but the buzzer halted her offence.
While Nunes attacked her opponent’s legs early in the second round, Pena landed a stiff counter jab, before adding a one-two over the top.
The challenger than landed a slicing elbow, another one-two, and a huge hook. Pena’s technique was deserting her, but she continued landing winging shots as Nunes eyes glazed over.
The champion was backed up by a series of jabs, before Pena grabbed her against the fence and secured a takedown.
Pena quickly took Nunes’ back and locked in a rear naked choke, to which the Brazilian quickly tapped out.
“I told you, don’t ever doubt me again,” Pena said. Nunes, meanwhile, admitted: “Honestly it’s no surprise at all, I know she’s a warrior.”
Nunes holds victories over former champions Ronda Rousey, Germaine de Randamie (x2), Holly Holm, Cris Cyborg and Miesha Tate, as well as current flyweight title holder Valentina Shevchenko (x2).
