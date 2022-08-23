Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kamaru Usman has admitted that Leon Edwards landed a ‘great shot’ to knock him out on Saturday and win the UFC welterweight title.

Edwards was down on the scorecards in the UFC 278 main event but produced a stunning head kick with one minute left in the fight. The strike knocked out Usman, as Edwards avenged a 2015 loss to the Nigerian-American and became Britain’s second ever UFC champion.

In his first interview since losing the welterweight title, Usman told TMZ: “Everything is great. It was just... what a shot. It was a great shot. I’m talking Hail Mary in the Super Bowl, last 10 seconds.

“That was a great shot, man. It’s like everyone’s more sad about it than I am. Everyone’s more emotional about it than I am, but that’s because... For me that’s a good thing, because it lets me know that people care, people are invested.”

Usman, 35, was on a 19-fight win streak heading into UFC 278, having won the welterweight title in 2019 and defended it successfully in five straight bouts.

Meanwhile, Jamaican-born Edwards, 30, had won nine fights in a row since his 2015 loss to Usman.

“I’m in a rare opportunity,” Usman said about his intention to win back the gold. “I have a rare opportunity now to just inspire and motivate and show people that you can fall and get back up. I’m excited.”

UFC president Dana White has suggested that a trilogy bout between Usman and Edwards could take place at London’s Wembley Stadium next year.