Kamaru Usman will defend the UFC welterweight title in a rematch with Leon Edwards in August, almost seven years after the pair’s first fight.

Usman (20-1) defeated Britain’s Edwards (19-3) in December 2015 with a unanimous-decision victory. That win was part of the “Nigerian Nightmare”’s ongoing 19-fight win streak.

The welterweights will square off again in the main event of UFC 278 in August, as Usman looks to “lap the opposition” once more. Since winning the title at 170lbs in March 2019, the 35-year-old has beaten Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington twice each, as well as having earned a victory over former teammate Gilbert Burns.

Now, Usman is set for yet another rematch as Edwards, 30, looks to avenge his defeat by the Nigerian-American.

A win for the Briton in Salt Lake City, Utah would see him extend his own winning run to 10, while making “Rocky” his nation’s second ever UFC title holder. The retired Michael Bisping is the only British champion in UFC history, having held the middleweight belt between 2016 and 2017.

Kamaru Usman (left) celebrates his second win against Colby Covington (Getty Images)

Usman last fought in November, outpointing rival Covington, whom he had previously beaten with a late TKO in 2019.

Edwards, meanwhile, last competed in June 2021, when he survived a late scare to outpoint Nate Diaz in the UFC’s first ever co-main event to be scheduled for five rounds despite not having a title on the line.

Edwards’ nine-fight win streak dates back to his defeat by Usman.