UFC middleweight Kevin Holland has released a video of himself submitting a “troll” after paying for the man’s bus journey and hotel room.

Holland, 29, enjoyed a stellar 2020, fighting five times and winning each bout – four of them via knockout or TKO.

The American was winless in 2021, however, losing twice before his third fight of the year ended as a No Contest due to a clash of heads.

While Holland is known for his striking skills, he was largely out-grappled in his two decision defeats last year, leading a social-media user to message Holland, per a screenshot: “All I gotta say is even though your [sic] a black belt [in jiu-jitsu] I’m positive I could submit you, prove me wrong.”

In follow-up messages, the user accused Holland of “ducking” him while labelling the middleweight a “p****”.

Holland shared the user’s messages in a tweet, writing: “This troll thought he was a tough guy or skilled or some bs. So I put his a** on a bus, paid for his hotel room and brought him in for a session.”

Kevin Holland goes by the nickname ‘Big Mouth’ (Getty Images)

In his next tweet, Holland posted a video of himself sparring with the man in a gym, defending a takedown and submitting the “troll”.

After the man taps out, Holland slaps him on the chest and can be heard saying: “Get the f*** out of here.”

“1 troll down, way too many more to go!” Holland wrote alongside the video.

Holland previously went by the nickname “Trailblazer”, before adopting the moniker “Big Mouth” after becoming known for talking to his opponents throughout fights.