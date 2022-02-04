Khabib Nurmagomedov has labelled Conor McGregor’s 2017 boxing match with Floyd Mayweather a “fake fight”.

In 2016, McGregor became the first fighter in UFC history to hold two titles at once, but the Irishman would go on to surrender both belts and cross over into boxing to face Mayweather in August of the following year.

Mayweather came out of retirement for the professional bout, which he won via 10th-round TKO to take his undefeated record to 50-0.

Khabib succeeded McGregor as UFC lightweight champion and retained the title against “Notorious” by submitting him in October 2018, and the Russian has now hit out at his bitter rival over the clash with Mayweather.

“Not many people care about this fight,” Nurmagomedov told the Full Send podcast.

“It was a historical event because of an MMA champion versus a boxing champion, but many people don’t even remember what happened inside the fight.

“It was just like sparring fight and – for me – it was not real fight, because this guy [McGregor] is not a real boxer.

“For me, it was more like a fake fight.”

Khabib, who retired undefeated as lightweight champion in 2020, said that his rivalry with McGregor was much more real than the Irishman’s bout with Mayweather, however.

Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor in the fourth round (Getty)

“This is just my opinion,” the 33-year-old said. “Maybe, maybe not...

“Then, what was between us, it was real. Everything what happened before the fight, inside the fight, after the fight.”

Khabib submitted McGregor in the fourth round, before leaping out of the Octagon to attack his rival’s teammates.

The Russian received a fine and nine-month suspension for inciting the brawl, before returning in September 2019 to submit Dustin Poirier and retain his belt again.

A third straight submission victory in as many years saw Khabib defeat Justin Gaethje in October 2020, with the “Eagle” announcing his retirement immediately after the fight.

Khabib also told the Full Send podcast that his attack on McGregor’s teammates after the pair’s fight at UFC 229 was partially motivated by his disappointment in the Irishman’s performance.