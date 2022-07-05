Khabib Nurmagomedov has said his ‘mind changed’ ahead of his retirement as a mixed martial artist.

Khabib retired unbeaten as UFC lightweight champion in 2020, moments after retaining the belt with a submission of then-interim title holder Justin Gaethje.

The result marked a third straight successful title defence for the Russian – and third via submission – who called time on his fighting career with a professional record of 29-0.

Khabib was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame last week, and the 33-year-old reflected on his outings in the Octagon as well as the death of his father and coach Abdulmanap, whose passing played a key role in Khabib’s retirement.

“Ten years ago, my mind was completely different,” Khabib said. “‘I’m going to be champion, I’m going to be rich, buy everything.’

“But the last two years, everything that happened... my mind changed, the way I was thinking changed.

“My father is not with me, and it’s a very hard time to stand here and talk about him. It’s very emotional for me.”

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov died on 3 July 2020 due to Covid-related health complications – almost exactly two years before Khabib’s Hall of Fame induction to the day.

Three months later, Khabib entered the Octagon for the final time as a competitor.

The 33-year-old now coaches other fighters, most notably childhood friend Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev (22-1) is seen by many in MMA as a future lightweight champion. The 30-year-old could challenge for the division’s vacant title next time out as he looks to extend his win streak to 11.