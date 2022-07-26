Khamzat Chimaev ‘doesn’t believe’ Nate Diaz will show up for UFC 279 fight
The UFC’s fastest-rising star is set to face fan favourite Diaz in Las Vegas on 10 September
Khamzat Chimaev has said he ‘doesn’t believe’ that Nate Diaz will turn up to the pair’s scheduled fight at UFC 279.
Chimaev, the fastest-rising star in the UFC, is set to face Diaz in Las Vegas on 10 September, as the welterweights engage in a rare type of pay-per-view main event: one without a title on the line.
The bout marks the last fight of Diaz’s UFC contract and represents a considerable challenge for the American, 37.
“I still don’t believe that guy’s going to come and show up, that skinny boy,” Chimaev said on The MMA Hour.
“We will see what’s happening. I’m just waiting for 10 September, it doesn’t matter who.”
The Russian-born Swede also said he is prepared for the fight to take place in a weight class above 170lbs – or even two divisions above – if it increases the chances of the contest taking place.
“If he wants to fight [at 185lbs], then we can do that. Just show up. I can fight [at 185 or 205lbs], it doesn’t matter.”
Chimaev is unbeaten at 11-0, having won his first 10 professional MMA fights via stoppage. Across his first four UFC fights, the 28-year-old remarkably absorbed just one significant strike.
In his most recent outing, in April, Chimaev outpointed Gilbert Burns in a fight of the year contender to shoot up the welterweight rankings.
Analysing the threat that Diaz poses, Chimaev added: “The guy just fights and fights. He’s still dangerous. He fights to the last second, and I’m happy he’s fighting with me.
“He’s one of the legends, like everyone saying: ‘Gangster, gangster.’ I’m going to show who’s the gangster. Like I said before: We’re from Chechnya, we grow up [with] the war, and we eat the gangsters for breakfast.”
Admitting to having somewhat of a soft spot for Diaz, however, Chimaev said: “I like that guy, I grew up on him.
“I was in school when he was fighting in the UFC. It’s amazing to fight that guy, and I like him because – for me – UFC when I was young was like the movies. Like: ‘I’m not going to get there, I’m just going to see it.’”
