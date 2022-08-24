Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold retired from mixed martial arts at the weekend, delivering an emotional post-fight speech after losing to Paulo Costa.

Rockhold, fighting for the first time in three years, lost to the Brazilian via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC 278 on Saturday. Rockhold, 37, appeared fatigued for much of the three-round contest but still produced some entertaining moments in what was an exhillarating, bloody fight.

One viral moment even saw the American, on top of Costa in a grappling exchange, rub his own bloody face on his opponent’s.

After his defeat, a tearful Rockhold told UFC commentator Joe Rogan: “I’ve been through so much the last few years.

“I f***ing … Thank you, fighting; thank you, UFC; thank you, Joe.

“I f***ing can’t do this s*** anymore. I gave it my all, I just didn’t… I’m f***ing old.”

Rockhold smearing his own blood on the face of Paulo Costa (Getty Images)

Prior to UFC 278, Rockhold last competed in 2019, moving up to light heavyweight and suffering a knockout loss to future champion Jan Blachowicz. That result marked Rockhold’s third KO defeat in four fights.

The first of those stoppage losses came against Michael Bisping in 2016. The result saw Bisping become Britain’s first ever UFC champion while avenging an earlier submission loss to Rockhold.

Coincidentally, Leon Edwards became Britian’s second ever UFC champion in the UFC 278 main event on Saturday, knocking out Kamaru Usman with a stunning head kick in the final minute.

Rockhold pictured just seconds after stopping Chris Weidman to become champion in 2015 (Getty Images)

Rockhold, who won the UFC middleweight title with a TKO victory over compatriot Chris Weidman in 2015, retires with a professional record of 16-6.

The former Strikeforce champion has worked as a model in between fights in recent years.