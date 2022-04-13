A clash between two top-10 welterweights will headline this weekend’s UFC Fight Night, as Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad go head-to-head for the second time.

Luque (21-7-1) knocked out Muhammad (20-3, 1 No Contest) within 90 seconds when they fought one another in 2016, and the Brazilian has gone on to win 10 of his 12 subsequent bouts.

Ranked fifth at 170lbs, Luque carries a four-fight win streak into this Saturday’s main event, with finishes in each of those victories. No 6 welterweight Muhammad, meanwhile, has won six in a row – a No Contest against Leon Edwards aside – with his last four wins coming via decision.

The American, 33, will be keen to leapfrog Luque in the rankings while avenging his loss to the 30-year-old.

Here’s all you need to know.

What time does it start?

The prelims are scheduled to begin at 10.30pm BST (2.30pm PT, 4.30pm CT, 5.30pm ET) on Saturday 16 April, with the main card following at 1.30am BST (5.30pm PT, 7.30pm CT, 8.30pm ET) on Sunday 17 April.

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Muhammad controlled Stephen Thompson last time out (Zuffa LLC)

Luque: 8/1

Muhammad: 5/4

Full card

Main card

Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad (welterweight)

Mayra Bueno Silva vs Wu Yanan (women’s bantamweight)

Pat Sabatini vs TJ Laramie (featherweight)

Elizeu dos Santos vs Mounir Lazzez (welterweight)

Prelims

Rafa Garcia vs Jesse Ronson (lightweight)

Chris Barnett vs Martin Buday (heavyweight)

Istela Nunes vs Sam Hughes (women’s strawweight)

Alatengheili vs Kevin Croom (bantamweight)