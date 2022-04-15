A rematch between Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad will headline this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night, as both men look to edge closer to a welterweight title shot.

In 2016, Luque knocked out Muhammad early in the first round, with the Brazilian then winning 10 of his 12 subsequent contests. Luque, 30, enters this rematch on the back of a four-fight win streak, having secured stoppages in each of those bouts.

Meanwhile, 33-year-old Muhammad has won his last six fights – minus a No Contest against Leon Edwards – with his last four outings going the distance.

The American (20-3, 1 No Contest), ranked sixth at 170lbs, will be keen to leapfrog No 5 Luque (21-7-1) in the welterweight division this weekend, while avenging his loss to the Brazilian.

Here’s all you need to know.

What time does it start?

The prelims are scheduled to begin at 10.30pm BST (2.30pm PT, 4.30pm CT, 5.30pm ET) on Saturday 16 April, with the main card following at 1.30am BST (5.30pm PT, 7.30pm CT, 8.30pm ET) on Sunday 17 April.

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Muhammad controlled Stephen Thompson last time out (Zuffa LLC)

Luque: 8/1

Muhammad: 5/4

Full card

Main card

Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad (welterweight)

Mayra Bueno Silva vs Wu Yanan (women’s bantamweight)

Pat Sabatini vs TJ Laramie (featherweight)

Elizeu dos Santos vs Mounir Lazzez (welterweight)

Prelims

Rafa Garcia vs Jesse Ronson (lightweight)

Chris Barnett vs Martin Buday (heavyweight)

Istela Nunes vs Sam Hughes (women’s strawweight)

Alatengheili vs Kevin Croom (bantamweight)