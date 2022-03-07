Jorge Masvidal’s agent has teased the possibility of his fighter going head-to-head with Conor McGregor, whose cuurrent physique would be better suited to a welterweight contest than a lightweight outing, according to Malki Kawa.

Masvidal suffered a third straight defeat when he was outpointed by friend-turned-rival Colby Covington on Saturday, while McGregor has lost his last two fights.

McGregor’s recent losses both came at lightweight, where the Irishman was champion between 2016 and 2017, while the former featherweight title holder has also fought at welterweight in the UFC.

Although McGregor, 33, is keen on a lightweight title fight upon his expected return in July – despite his poor form – he has bulked up in recent months and has not ruled out a welterweight bout next time out.

Masvidal’s agent Kawa has suggested that his fighter could be a potential opponent for McGregor, if the Irishman opts to return at 170lbs, though Masvidal has also fought at lightweight in the past.

“I saw McGregor in Dublin [in February],” Kawa tweeted in response to a discussion on The Ringer podcast around a potential bout between Masvidal and the former dual-weight champion.

“He’s not small. He looked like he walks around 195-200lbs jacked.”

Two of Masvidal’s three recent losses saw the American fail to dethrone welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, while McGregor’s back-to-back defeats came against old rival Dustin Poirier.

Poirier, whom McGregor knocked out at featherweight in 2014, stopped “Notorious” last January before McGregor suffered a broken leg in their July clash.