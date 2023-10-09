UFC 294: Mateusz Gamrot revealed as back-up fighter for Makhachev vs Oliveira 2
Islam Makhachev defends the lightweight belt against Charles Oliveira, in a rematch 12 months in the making
Mateusz Gamrot has been announced as the back-up fighter for the main event of UFC 294, in which Islam Makhachev defends the lightweight title against Charles Oliveira.
In October 2022, Makhachev submitted Oliveira at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, winning the vacant belt five months after Oliveira was stripped of the gold.
Oliveira, 32, was stripped of the title after narrowly missing weight, one day before his planned defence against Justin Gaethje. The following night, the Brazilian submitted Gaethje in Round 1 to set up a showdown with Russia’s Makhachev later in the year.
The pair’s rematch will take place at the same venue as their first clash, 12 months on, and Gamrot will be on hand in case there are any late injuries or failed weight-cuts.
UFC president Dana White confirmed the news on Saturday night (7 October).
Gamrot, 32, is 8-2 in his last 10 fights. After suffering a decision loss to Beneil Dariush last year, the Pole bounced back with a points win over Jalin Turner in March and a TKO against Rafael Fiziev in September – when the latter suffered a knee injury in Round 2.
Since Oliveira and Makhachev’s first meeting, the Brazilian responded with a first-round TKO of Dariush in June, and the Russian, 31, retained his title with a narrow decision over featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski in February.
