Michael Chandler opens up on ‘high stakes’ of Conor McGregor fight

Michael Chandler has admitted that his fight with Conor McGregor will be a ‘must-win’ contest for both men.

It was announced in February that Chandler and McGregor would coach opposing teams of contestants on The Ultimate Fighter this summer, with the pair then set to square off in the Octagon at a later date.

That date is still up in the air, however, as are the location and weight class of the bout. In any case, Chandler – whose team have been dominant against Team McGregor so far on The Ultimate Fighter– continues to hype the fight.

“I do think it’s a must-win for both of us,” Chandler told MMA Fighting this week. “I need to continue to stamp my name as one of the best lightweights in the world. Yes, I [have a UFC record of] 2-3 fighting the best guys in the world in the weight class. [But] I came in, nobody’s had a stronger strength of schedule right away when they came into the UFC than I have, and that’s what I asked for.

“That’s what I wanted, that’s what I believe Conor saw in me. He needs a big dance partner to have the biggest fight possible, the biggest stage possible. This is a must-win for both of us. I have to go out there and beat Conor to continue to legitimise myself as a guy who should be in the UFC Hall of Fame, as a guy who can still go and fight for the UFC title in 2024.

“I am the guy who has to be on the biggest, brightest stage and perform to the best of my ability. That’s what I have to do.”

The American also commended McGregor on his willingness to fight despite the Irishman already possessing a vast fortune.

“Ever since he fought Floyd [Mayweather in 2017], made eight figures, sells his whiskey company for nine figures or whatever it is, the guy doesn’t need to fight,” said Chandler, 37. “He fights because he’s a natural-born competitor and he loves this. He loves the high-stakes, high-demanding, pressure scenarios that he throws himself into, and every single one of those fights are big.

“The fact that Conor is taking this fight against me, a very dangerous opponent, a guy that doesn’t match up that well against him in a lot of people’s eyes, he wants to fight me... That right there is indicative of a guy who just is a competitor, the guy who wants to be thrown into the deep waters, the guy who wants to step into the lion’s den.

“He could have taken a ‘tune-up’ fight, as we call it in this industry. There are a lot of opponents who match up a lot better than me for him, yet he’s going to fight me – one of the most dangerous guys in the division.”

McGregor is 1-3 in the Octagon over the last five years (Getty Images)

McGregor, 35, has not fought since July 2021, when he suffered a broken leg in his second straight loss to Dustin Poirier. The former dual-weight UFC champion last achieved a win in January 2020, when he beat Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds in a welterweight bout.

“I think it’s a must-win for Conor, because I do think you can’t string together that many losses,” Chandler added, “but like I said: Losses don’t define your career when you’re fighting the best guys in the world. We’re all in these fights every single time, but it’s a must-win for Conor, it’s a must-win for me, and it’s a must-see pay-per-view.

“Ultimately a motivated Conor is what we’re going to see, I believe. I’m expecting the best Conor we’ve ever seen, because [this is] going to bring it out of him.”