Conor McGregor offers hint on weight class for Michael Chandler fight

Conor McGregor has hinted that his comeback fight with Michael Chandler will take place at welterweight, as the Irishman eyes a shot at the UFC title.

McGregor became the UFC’s first ever dual-weight champion by winning the featherweight and lightweight belts in 2015 and 2016, and he has also fought at welterweight in the promotion.

The Irishman, 34, has been filming the new season of The Ultimate Fighter opposite Chandler, ahead of a fight against the American later this year. However, the date, location and weight class of the bout are all yet to be confirmed.

Speaking on The MMA Hour on Wednesday (15 March), McGregor suggested that the fight will take place at 170lbs, as he suggested that he would pursue a welterweight title shot with a win over Chandler.

“Yeah, I’d like to [fight for the belt next],” McGregor said. “I would like that.”

On Saturday (18 March), Leon Edwards will defend the UFC welterweight title against Kamaru Usman, the man he dethroned in August, at London’s O2 Arena. McGregor said on The MMA Hour that he may be present for the fight, which headlines UFC 286, as the Irishman will be in London this weekend.

McGregor has fought at welterweight three times in the UFC, trading wins with Nate Diaz in 2016 before stopping Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds in 2020.

McGregor also revealed on The MMA Hour that a trilogy bout with Diaz was the original plan for his return this year, before Chandler was chosen as his opponent instead.

McGregor admitted this week to being involved in a ‘hostile’ incident with Chandler, 36, though the 34-year-old played down tensions between the pair.