Conor McGregor hits back at ‘loser’ Jorge Masvidal over UFC callout

Conor McGregor has fired back at Jorge Masvidal after the American accused him of avoiding a high-profile UFC clash between the pair.

McGregor has lost his last two bouts, while Masvidal is on a three-fight losing streak, but they remain arguably the two most popular fighters in the UFC.

As a result, demand for a fight between the pair is high, but Masvidal has suggested that the Irishman is afraid of such a contest.

“Conor doesn’t want the fight,” Masvidal told MMA Fighting this week. “If he did, he’d post something, he’d say something.

“He’d probably just insult my mum or some relative of mine or my nation where I come from. He’ll say something like that, but he won’t say anything about a fight or a fight date.

“I’m not going to take him down and hold him down. I’m going to get in his face, I’m going to break his jaw, and that’s not going to look good for his brand – ‘Conor got beat up on the feet, Conor got outstruck.’”

Jorge Masvidal has come up short in both of his welterweight title challenges (Getty Images)

Former dual-weight champion McGregor has now hit back, taking to Twitter to respond to “Gamebred”.

“Insult your mom? What a loser you are mate,” McGregor wrote.

“Me and your mom get along.”

McGregor fought twice in 2021, losing to Dustin Poirier on both occasions. Following a knockout loss – the first of his career – to the American last January, McGregor suffered a broken leg in the pair’s July clash.

McGregor, 33, is still recovering from that injury and is not expected back in the Octagon until the end of this year at the earliest.