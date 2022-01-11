Miesha Tate criticised by UFC rival over ‘desperate’ OnlyFans comment

Miesha Tate has come under fire from fellow UFC bantamweight Julia Avila for comments the former champion made about fighters using OnlyFans accounts.

In a comment on one of her YouTube videos, Tate was asked whether she would consider setting up a page on OnlyFans – a subscription service used by some fighters to earn extra money by providing exclusive content to paying fans.

Tate replied: “No. Where in this video did I say I was desperate?”

Her comment drew criticism from divisional rival Avila, who responded to an Instagram post that shared Tate’s words.

“This is aggravating,” Avila wrote. “Yes women have an OnlyFans and what of it? Maybe they want attention. Maybe they want an extra dollar.

“Maybe they just want to celebrate their womanhood and how f*****g gorgeous they are! It’s not our place to judge or to tear down another woman for it.

“Fix your crown queen before casting stones on another. Honey, none of us are without fault and it’s a hard f*****g world without having to tear one another down. Rather than criticising how about, ‘it’s not for me,’ plain and simple.”

Tate won the UFC women’s bantamweight title by submitting Holly Holm in March 2016, before losing the belt to Amanda Nunes in her next fight – four months later.

The American returned after a near-five-year absence in July 2021, stopping Marion Reneau in the third round.

In her next and most recent fight, Tate was outpointed by Ketlen Vieira in November.