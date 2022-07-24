Molly McCann leads UFC London fans in ‘f*** the Tories’ chant after knockout win

Molly McCann used her post-fight speech at UFC London on Saturday night to lead the crowd in a chant of “F*** the Tories”, as the Liverpudlian hit out at Britain’s Conservative political party.

McCann was one of the stars of the March edition of UFC London, finishing Luana Carolina with a spinning back elbow to send fans at the O2 Arena into ecstasy with what many deemed the greatest knockout in women’s MMA history. This weekend, the 32-year-old remarkably replicated the stunning strike to set up a KO of Hannah Goldy.

Following her first-round finish of the American, McCann said in the Octagon: “Guys, have a listen [to the crowd]. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen this in combat sport in the UK, [fans] getting behind a female athlete [like this].

“You working class... everybody who’s come for me, I appreciate you. It’s those walkouts, it’s that energy that you bring, that’s what gets [fighters] finishes.

“To see everyone else on this card who didn’t want it as much, they let you down. I will not let you down, I’m not Everton Football Club,” the Toffees supporter joked.

“Can just get you all to sing one thing?” McCann added. “Okay, I’m not gonna swear...” the Liverpudlian continued, before leading a chant in which she mimed the word “f***” before fans sang in full: “F*** the Tories.”

Later in the night, McCann’s good friend and fellow Scouser Paddy Pimblett once again stole the show, just as he did at March’s edition of UFC London.

Pimblett submitted Jordan Leavitt with a rear naked choke in the second round on Saturday night, staying unbeaten in the UFC in the process. “Paddy The Baddy” then used his post-fight interview to encourage men to speak about mental health more openly.

“I woke up on Friday morning at 4am to a message that one of my friends back home had killed himself,” the 27-year-old said. “This was five hours before my weigh-in. So Ricky, lad, that’s for you.

“But there is a stigma in this world that men can’t talk. Listen, if you’re a man and you’ve got weight on your shoulders and you think the only way you can solve it is by killing yourself, please speak to someone, speak to anyone.

“People would rather... I know I’d rather have my mate cry on my shoulder than go to his funeral next week. So please, let’s get rid of this stigma, and men, start talking.”