Nate Diaz slams ‘scared’ Khabib’s career after UFC icon’s Hall of Fame induction
Khabib retired undefeated as lightweight champion in 2020
Nate Diaz has hit out at fellow UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov for being ‘scared’ of other fighters.
Khabib retired undefeated at 29-0 as lightweight champion in 2020, moments after retaining his title by submitting then interim-title holder Justin Gaethje.
The result marked the Russian’s third straight successful defence of the belt that he won in 2018, with his other defences having come against former champion Conor McGregor and then-interim champion Dustin Poirier. Khabib beat both men via submission.
Diaz (20-13) has now criticised Nurmagomedov’s record, however, and hit out at the 33-year-old’s recent induction into the UFC Hall of Fame.
“Khabib’s a f***ing little b***h,” the American said on The MMA Hour. “Who did he beat for the title?
“He got Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje? They’ve both been finished over and over, the same way that he beat them.
“You ain’t no good. You’re are a scared fighter, scared of fighting the whole time, and now you’re in the Hall of Fame?
“I was here before the Hall of Fame showed up actually. Now you’re a Hall of Famer? I don’t even want nothing to do with the Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame’s a joke.”
Diaz is locked in a contract dispute with the UFC, with one fight left on the 37-year-old’s current deal but the American unable to agree on an opponent.
Diaz last fought in June 2021, suffering a decision loss to Leon Edwards.
