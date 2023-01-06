Jump to content

Nate Diaz teases next move amid Jake Paul fight offer

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul has signed with MMA promotion PFL and made the UFC legend an offer

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Friday 06 January 2023 10:09
Jake Paul Signs Deal With Professional Fighters League

Nate Diaz has teased his next move after leaving the UFC, amid a two-fight offer from Jake Paul.

Diaz’s UFC contract expired in September after the American’s submission win against compatriot Tony Ferguson, with the fan favourite’s next step unclear.

Meanwhile, YouTuber Paul has gone 6-0 as a professional boxer sine 2020, and he yesterday (Thursday 5 January) signed a multi-year deal with the mixed martial arts promotion PFL.

Paul, 25, said his plan is to box once this year then make his MMA debut before the end of 2023, and the American offered Diaz the chance to be his opponent in both of those bouts.

Diaz, however, appears to be looking elsewhere. The 37-year-old took to Twitter on Thursday evening to post an image of a Rizin poster, referencing the Japanese MMA promotion.

Diaz has links to American promotion Bellator, who last month hosted a joint-event with Rizin, pitting fighters from one company against those from the other.

The Independent has approached Rizin for comment.

Diaz became a crossover star in March 2016, submitting then UFC featherweight champion Conor McGregor on short notice in a welterweight bout. He then came up short against McGregor in their August rematch, losing on points in what is widely considered one of the best fights in MMA history.

