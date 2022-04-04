The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 9 April – UFC 273 – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville

What time does it start?

The early prelims are scheduled to begin at 11.15pm BST (3.15pm PT, 5.15pm CT, 6.15pm ET) on Saturday 9 April, with the prelims following at 1am BST (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET) on Sunday 10 April. The main card then starts at 3am BST (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Interim UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan (Getty Images)

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Chan Sung Jung (featherweight title)

Aljamain Sterling (C) vs Petr Yan (IC) (bantamweight title)

Gilbert Burns vs Khamzat Chimaev (welterweight)

Mackenzie Dern vs Tecia Torres (women’s strawweight)

Kelvin Gastelum vs Nassourdine Imavov (middleweight)

Prelims

Raquel Pennington vs Aspen Ladd (women’s bantamweight)

Ian Garry vs Darian Weeks (welterweight)

Dricus du Plessis vs Chris Curtis (middleweight)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Marcin Tybura (heavyweight)

Albert Duraev vs Anthony Hernandez (middleweight)

Mickey Gall vs Mike Malott (welterweight)

Gavin Tucker vs Pat Sabatini (featherweight)

Julio Arce vs Daniel Santos (bantamweight)

Vinc Pichel vs Mark Madsen (lightweight)

Piera Rodriguez vs Kay Hansen (women’s strawweight)