The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 16 April – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

What time does it start?

The prelims are scheduled to begin at 10.30pm BST (2.30pm PT, 4.30pm CT, 5.30pm ET) on Saturday 16 April, with the main card following at 1.30am BST (5.30pm PT, 7.30pm CT, 8.30pm ET) on Sunday 17 April.

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Belal Muhammad (right) controlled Stephen Thompson last time out (Zuffa LLC)

Main card

Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad (welterweight)

Mayra Bueno Silva vs Wu Yanan (women’s bantamweight)

Pat Sabatini vs TJ Laramie (featherweight)

Elizeu dos Santos vs Mounir Lazzez (welterweight)

Prelims

Rafa Garcia vs Jesse Ronson (lightweight)

Chris Barnett vs Martin Buday (heavyweight)

Istela Nunes vs Sam Hughes (women’s strawweight)

Alatengheili vs Kevin Croom (bantamweight)