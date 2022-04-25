The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 30 April – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

What time does it start?

The prelims are scheduled to begin at 9.30pm BST (1.30pm PT, 3.30pm CT, 4.30pm ET) on Saturday 30 April, with the main card following at 12am BST (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET) on Sunday 1 May.

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Main card

Rob Font vs Marlon Vera (bantamweight)

Andrei Arlovski vs Jake Collier (heavyweight)

Andre Fili vs Joanderson Brito (featherweight)

Jared Gordon vs Grant Dawson (lightweight)

Darren Elkins vs Tristan Connelly (featherweight)

Krzysztof Jotko vs Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)

Prelims

Daniel Lacerda vs Francisco Figueiredo (flyweight)

Gabriel Green vs Yohan Lainesse (welterweight)

Natan Levy vs Mike Breeden (lightweight)

Gina Mazany vs Shanna Young (women’s flyweight)

Tatsuro Taira vs Carlos Candelario (flyweight)