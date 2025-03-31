Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch
All you need to know about the MMA promotion’s upcoming fights
The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.
It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.
Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.
Saturday 5 April – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US
What time does it start?
The prelims will start at 11pm BST (3pm PT / 5pm CT / 6pm ET), with the main card following at 2am BST on Sunday (6pm PT / 8pm CT / 9pm ET on Saturday).
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Full card (subject to change)
Main card
Josh Emmett vs Lerone Murphy (featherweight)
Pat Sabatini vs Joanderson Brito (featherweight)
Cortavious Romious vs Changho Lee (bantamweight)
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Martin Buday (heavyweight)
Brad Tavares vs Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)
Torrez Finney vs Robert Valentin (middleweight)
Prelims
Ode Osbourne vs Luis Gurule (flyweight)
Davey Grant vs Daniel Santos (bantamweight)
Diana Belbita vs Dione Barbosa (women’s flyweight)
Rhys McKee vs Daniel Frunza (welterweight)
Loma Lookboonmee vs Ariane Carnelossi (women’s strawweight)
Victor Henry vs Pedro Falcao (bantamweight)
Vanessa Demopoulos vs Talita Alencar (women’s strawweight)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments