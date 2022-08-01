Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 6 August – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

What time does it start?

The prelims will start at 12am BST on Sunday 7 August (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET on Saturday 6 August), with the main card following at 3am BST (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Main card

Thiago Santos vs Jamahal Hill (light heavyweight)

Vicente Luque vs Geoff Neal (welterweight)

Mohammed Usman vs Zac Pauga (heavyweight)

Brogan Walker vs Julianna Miller (women’s flyweight)

Augusto Sakai vs Serghei Spivac (heavyweight)

Ariane Lipski vs Priscila Cachoeira (women’s flyweight)

Prelims

Sam Alvey vsMichal Oleksiejczuk (middleweight)

Bryan Battle vs Takashi Sato (welterweight)

Terrance McKinney vs Erick Gonzalez (lightweight)

Jason Witt vs Josh Quinlan (welterweight)

Cory McKenna vs Miranda Granger (women’s strawweight)

Mayra Bueno Silva vs Stephanie Egger (women’s bantamweight)