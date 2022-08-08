Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 13 August – UFC Fight Night – Pechanga Arena, San Diego

What time does it start?

The prelims will start at 9.30pm BST on Saturday 13 August (1.30pm PT, 3.30pm CT, 4.30pm ET), with the main card following at 12am BST on Sunday 13 August (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Marlon Vera vs Dominick Cruz (bantamweight)

Angela Hill vs Loopy Godinez (catchweight)

Nate Landwehr vs David Onama (featherweight)

Devin Clark vs Azamat Murzakanov (light heavyweight)

Cynthia Calvillo vs Nina Nunes (women’s flyweight)

Bruno Silva vs Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)

Yazmin Jauregui vs Iasmin Lucindo (women’s strawweight)

Martin Buday vs Lukasz Brzeski (heavyweight)

Gabriel Benitez vs Charlie Ontiveros (lightweight)

Youssef Zalal vs D’Amon Blackshear (bantamweight)

Ode’ Osbourne vs Tyson Nam (flyweight)