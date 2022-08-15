Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch
All you need to know about the MMA promotion’s upcoming fights
The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.
It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.
Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.
Saturday 20 August – UFC 278 – Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City
What time does it start?
The early prelims will start at 11pm BST on Saturday 20 August (3pm PT, 5m CT, 6pm ET), with the prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday 21 August (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday).
The main card then begins at 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.
In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Full card
Main card
Kamaru Usman (C) vs Leon Edwards 2 (welterweight title)
Paulo Costa vs Luke Rockhold (middleweight)
Jose Aldo vs Merab Dvalishvili (bantamweight)
Marcin Tybura vs Alexander Romanov (heavyweight)
Tyson Pedro vs Harry Hunsucker (light heavyweight)
Prelims
Leonardo Santos vs Jared Gordon (lightweight)
Wu Yanan vs Lucie Pudilova (women’s bantamweight)
Sean Woodson vs Luis Saldana (featherweight)
Early prelims
AJ Fletcher vs Ange Loosa (welterweight)
Amir Albazi vs Francisco Figueiredo (flyweight)
Aoriqileng vs Jay Perrin (bantamweight)
Daniel da Silva vs Victor Altamirano (flyweight)
