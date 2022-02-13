The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 19 February – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

What time does it start?

The prelims are scheduled to begin at 9pm GMT (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET), with the main card following at 12am GMT (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET) on Sunday morning.

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Main card

Johnny Walker vs Jamahal Hill (light heavyweight)

Julian Marquez vs Kyle Daukaus (catchweight)

Parker Porter vs Alan Baudot (heavyweight)

Jim Miller vs Nikolas Motta (lightweight)

Jaoquin Buckley vs Abdul Razak Alhassan (middleweight)

Prelims

Jonathan Pearce vs Austin Lingo (featherweight)

Mario Bautista vs Khalid Taha (bantamweight)

Gabriel Benitez vs David Onama (featherweight)

Jessica Rose-Clark vs Stephanie Egger (women’s bantamweight)

Chas Kelly vs Mark Striegl (featherweight)

Diana Belbita vs Gloria de Paula (women’s strawweight)

Chad Anheliger vs Jesse Strader (bantamweight)