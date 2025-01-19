Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch
All you need to know about the MMA promotion’s upcoming fights
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.
It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.
Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.
Saturday 1 February – UFC Fight Night – The Venue, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
What time does it start?
The prelims will start at 2pm GMT (6am PT / 8am CT / 9am ET), with the main card following at 5pm GMT (9am PT / 11am CT / 12pm ET).
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Full card (subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion)
Main card
Israel Adesanya vs Nassourdine Imavov (middleweight)
Shara Magomedov vs Michael “Venom” Page (middleweight)
Sergei Pavlovich vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (heavyweight)
Said Nurmagomedov vs Vinicius Oliveira (bantamweight)
Ikram Aliskerov vs Andre Muniz (middleweight)
Muhammad Naimov vs Kaan Ofli (featherweight)
Prelims
Shamil Gaziev vs Thomas Petersen (heavyweight)
Bolaji Oki vs Abdul-Kareem Al-Sewady (lightweight)
Terrance McKinney vs Damir Hadzovic (lightweight)
Fares Ziam vs Mike Davis (lightweight)
Bogdan Grad vs Lucas Alexander (featherweight)
Hamdy Abdelwahab vs Jamal Pogues (heavyweight)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments