The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 25 June – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

What time does it start?

The prelims will start at 9pm BST (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET), with the main card following at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Main card

Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot (lightweight)

Neil Magny vs Shavkat Rakhmonov (welterweight)

Josh Parisian vs Alan Baudot (heavyweight)

Thiago Moises vs Christos Giagos (lightweight)

Nate Maness vs Umar Nurmagomedov (bantamweight)

Chris Curtis vs Rodolfo Vieira (middleweight)

Prelims

Carlos Ulberg vs Tafon Nchukwi (light heavyweight)

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs TJ Brown (featherweight)

Raulian Paiva vs Sergey Morozov (bantamweight)

JP Buys vs Cody Durden (flyweight)

Brian Kelleher vs Mario Bautista (bantamweight)

Vanessa Demopoulos vs Jinh Yu Frey (women’s strawweight)