Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch
All you need to know about the MMA promotion’s upcoming fights
The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.
It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.
Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.
Saturday 5 March – UFC 272 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
What time does it start?
The prelims are scheduled to begin at 1am GMT (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET) on Sunday 6 March, with the main card following at 3am GMT (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 20pm ET).
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.
In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Full card
Main card
Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal (welterweight)
Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev (lightweight)
Edson Barboza vs Bryce Mitchell (featherweight)
Kevin Holland vs Alex Oliveira (welterweight)
Serghei Spivac vs Greg Hardy (heavyweight)
Prelims
Marina Rodriguez vs Yan Xiaonan (women’s strawweight)
Maryna Moroz vs Mariya Agapova (women’s flyweight)
Jalin Turner vs Jamie Mullarkey (lightweight)
Nicolae Negumereanu vs Kennedy Nzechukwu (light heavyweight)
Early prelims
Tim Elliot vs Tagir Ulanbekov (flyweight)
Jessica Eye vs Manon Fiorot (women’s flyweight)
Devonte Smith vs Erick Gonzalez (lightweight)
Dustin Jacoby vs Michael Oliksiejczuk (light heavyweight)
Brian Kelleher vs Umar Nurmagomedov (featherweight)
