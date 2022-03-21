Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch
All you need to know about the MMA promotion’s upcoming fights
The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.
It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.
Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.
Saturday 26 March – UFC Fight Night – Nationwide Arena, Columbus
What time does it start?
The prelims are scheduled to begin at 8pm GMT (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET), with the main card following at 11pm GMT (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 8pm ET).
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.
In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Full card
Main card
Curtis Blaydes vs Chris Daukaus (heavyweight)
Joanne Wood vs Alexa Grasso (women’s flyweight)
Askar Askarov vs Kai Kara-France (flyweight)
Matt Brown vs Bryan Barberena (welterweight)
Ilir Latifi vs Aleksei Oleinik (heavyweight)
Prelims
Nate Landwehr vs David Onama (featherweight)
Jennifer Maia vs Manon Fiorot (women’s flyweight)
Neil Magny vs Max Griffin (welterweight)
Marc Diakiese vs Viacheslav Borschchev (lightweight)
Tucker Lutz vs SeungWoo Choi (featherweight)
Sara McCann vs Karol Rosa (women’s bantamweight)
Chris Gutierrez vs Danaa Batgerel (bantamweight)
Matheus Nicolau vs David Dvorak (flyweight)
Aliaskhab Khizriev vs Abus Magomedov (middleweight)
Luis Saldana vs Bruno Souza (featherweight)
